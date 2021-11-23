US advises its citizens not to travel to Germany and Denmark due to spike in COVID cases
Railways announces tourist circuit trains, Bharat Gaurav

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the introduction of Bharat Gaurav. it will be run, by both private sectors and IRCTC, in theme-based circuits. Speaking to the media, he said that these trains will help realize the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to showcase India’s rich culture & heritage.

Mr. Vaishnaw said the trains will take tourists to all the magnificent historical places. he adds, that the core strength of the professionals of the tourism sector would be leveraged to develop and identify tourist circuits and run theme-based trains to tap the vast tourism potential of India.

Scope:

  • Service Provider would be free to decide theme like Guru Kripa trains for covering important places of Sikh culture, Ramayana trains for places connected with Lord Shri Ram etc.
  • Service Provider to offer all inclusive package to tourist including rail travel, hotel accommodation, sightseeing arrangement, visit to historical/heritage sites, tour guides etc.
  • Full flexibility to decide package cost based on level of services being offered.
  • Choice of coachessuiting the clientele,different segments like luxury, budget etc.
  • Free to design/furnish interior of the coaches based on the theme.
  • Branding and advertisement permitted both inside and outside of train.
  • Train composition will be of 14 to 20 coaches including 2 SLRs(Guard Vans).

Process:

  • Easy one step transparent online registration process. Registration fee of Rs 1 (One) Lakh only.
  • Allotment of coaches to all eligible applicants subject to availability. Priority to be based on the Rake Security Deposit Time and Date. Rake Security Deposit of Rs 1 (one) Crore per rake.
  • Individual, Partnership Firm, Company, Society, trust, JV/Consortium (Unincorporated/Incorporated) are eligible.
  • Right to Use charges and Haulage charges notified in the policy for Service Provider to work out his business model.
  • Right to Use Period: 2-10 years.

Customer Support:

  • Customer Support Units to be made functional in the field for hand holding the service provider and for smooth implementation of this scheme.

