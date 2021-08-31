Rahul Gandhi terms Revamped Jallianwala Bagh Memorial an ‘Insult’ to Martyrs

AMN /New Delhi

A controversy erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial in front of the country. While the Prime Minister showcased multiple development initiatives undertaken by the government to upgrade the complex, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the government’s revamp step an “insult to martyrs”, saying only a person who does not know the meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief tagged a media report on the outrage on social media over the alleged changes at the Jallianwala Bagh memorial complex with many claiming that it was “destroying history” in the name of makeover.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial on Saturday.

During the event, Modi also digitally inaugurated the museum galleries at the memorial.

Those who didn’t struggle for freedom can’t understand those who did. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2021

“I am the son of a martyr – I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost,” he said in a tweet in Hindi. “We are against this indecent cruelty.”

Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, in a tweet on Monday, said, “Call me a traditional Indian but I am not a fan of installing disco lights on institutions of importance and dignity.”

Such pomp reduces the gravity and horror of the Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to base entertainment, he alleged.