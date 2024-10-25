Rahul Gandhi slams NDA govt over terror attack in Gulmarg J&K

AMN / NEW DELHI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg, and said the policies of the ruling dispensation has completely “failed” to establish security and peace in the region.

Two soldiers and two civilian porters (working for the army) were killed, and three soldiers injured on Thursday evening when an Army patrol vehicle was reportedly attacked by terrorists near Nagin area of Botapathari in North Kashmir’s Gulmarg.

Condemning the terror attack, the Leader of Opposition in a social media post wrote, “The news of the martyrdom of our brave soldiers in the cowardly attack on an army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg is extremely sad. Two porters also lost their lives in the attack. I pay my tribute to the martyrs and express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families.”

Attacking the ruling BJP at the Centre over the law and order situation in the Union Territory, he said, “The policies of the NDA government at the Centre has completely failed to establish security and peace in Jammu and Kashmir. Contrary to their claims, the reality is that the state is living under the shadow of danger due to continuous terrorist activities, attacks on our soldiers and targeted killings of civilians.”

“The government should immediately take accountability and restore peace in the valley at the earliest and ensure the safety of the army and civilians,” said Gandhi.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said no amount of condemnation is enough for such acts.

In a post on X, she wrote, she said, “The news of martyrdom of two soldiers in the terrorist attack in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad. Two porters also lost their lives in the attack. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

“Violence and terrorism are unacceptable in a civilised society. No amount of condemnation is enough for this,” Vadra added.