Centre Urges States to enhance Preparedness Against Rising Air Pollution Risks

Oct 25, 2024

SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI

The Centre has asked state governments to enhance their preparedness in view of air pollution. Dr. Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services, has written a letter to the health departments of states and union territories regarding air pollution preparedness.

He said that air pollution is a significant contributor to acute health conditions and exacerbates the progression of chronic diseases affecting the respiratory, cardiovascular, and cerebrovascular systems. Dr. Goel added that the adverse effects are particularly severe for vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

Dr. Goel urged states to intensify public awareness campaigns, disseminating targeted messaging through designated mass media channels in regional languages, strengthening the capacity of the healthcare workforce, and scaling up participation in sentinel surveillance systems for air pollution-related diseases.

