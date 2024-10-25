India-China begins disengagement process in Depsang & Demchok along LAC

AMN / WB DESK

Indian and Chinese troops have commenced the disengagement process in the Depsang and Demchok regions of eastern Ladakh after four and a half years of military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). According to Army sources, border patrolling will resume by the end of this month, marking a significant step toward restoring normalcy in the region.

Recently, India and China reached an agreement on the patrolling arrangements along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said that this agreement can lead to disengagement and resolution of tension that began in April 2020.

According to Lieutenant General M.V. Suchindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command, diplomatic and military discussions have facilitated a broad consensus to restore the situation on the ground. This consensus, achieved through principles of equal and mutual security, allows both sides to resume traditional patrolling and grazing in key areas.

The disengagement process began on 22nd October, with both armies removing temporary tents and dismantling structures in the Depsang and Demchok areas. Once completed, there will also be a joint verification, and commanders of both countries will conduct the verification on the ground. Following this, there will be an aerial survey. According to the plan, by the end of the month, the armies of both countries will start patrolling as they did before April 2020. To avoid future conflicts, the two armies have agreed to communicate in advance when conducting patrols in sensitive zones. AIR