Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Nagaland incident

New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the Centre over the killing of civilians during an anti-insurgency operation in Mon district of Nagaland, saying the government must give a “real reply” as to what is the home ministry doing when “neither civilians nor security personnel are safe in our own land”.

Police in Nagaland said at least 11 civilians were killed by security forces and that it is investigating whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

Reacting to the incident, Gandhi tweeted, “This is heart wrenching. GOI must give a real reply. What exactly is the home ministry doing when neither civilians nor security personnel are safe in our own land?” The Army on Sunday ordered a Court of Inquiry into the killing of civilians and expressed deep regret over the incident.