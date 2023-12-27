इंडियन आवाज़     27 Dec 2023 05:44:49      انڈین آواز

Rahmani30’s alumnus Kainat Hussain gets job in Google

AMN / PATNA

Giving a further boost to Rahmani30’s movement of nurturing brilliance among underprivileged students from minority community, an alumnus Kainat Hussain got placed as Software developer at Google, the most prestigious tech employer in the world.

Kainat journey stands as a testament to the unwavering support and guidance provided by Rahmani30.

Kainat Hussain extends heartfelt gratitude to the revered patron of Rahmani30, Ameer E Shariat Hazrat Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani sb., along with the esteemed management and teachers of Rahmani30, for their pivotal role in his success. He would be joining Google soon at a yearly package of more than 35 Lakhs per year.

– Rahmani30 remains a trailblazer, fostering excellence among underprivileged minority students, emerging as the premier institute for minorities in Engineering, Medical, CA, CS, and various competitive exams.

– Kainat Hussain stands as the sole Muslim achiever among 9 successful students from IIT Dhanbad for this prestigious placement at Google. This milestone showcases Rahmani30’s exceptional 100% success rate among Muslim students.

Kainat Hussain’s journey from the Rahmani30 Jehanabad batch of 2018-20 to securing a placement at Google, India, exemplifies his resilience and determination amidst adversities. Hailing from a humble background, he is the son of Mohammad Abid Hussain and Rokhsana Parween, who own a small neighborhood grocery store.

This achievement reflects Rahmani30’s ethos of empowering the underprivileged and inspiring them to achieve the extraordinary.

  • The application form for the 2024 session is now available online for R30. Students currently in *8th, 9th, and 10th* grades are eligible to apply 
  • A test will be conducted for students in *10th* grade applying for admission to the *11th* preparatory course for Medical, Engineering & Commerce (CA/CS/CLAT).
  • Students from *8th, 9th and 10th* grades will be selected for the *Rahmani30 Junior Program*.
  • Additionally, students from *8th, 9th, and 10th* grades will be chosen for online training this year.

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین کو گوگل میں ملی ملازمت

