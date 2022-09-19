Queen Elizabeth’s final journey begins as coffin makes way to resting place

World leaders join King Charles the third and the British royal family to bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch

LONDON

Thousands of mourners lined up the route taking the late Queen Elizabeth II to her final resting place at Windsor Castle on Monday, throwing flowers towards the hearse and cheering as it departed the British capital following her state funeral.

As Big Ben tolled, Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin made its final journey through London.



From Westminster Abbey, along Horse Guards, down the Mall to Wellington Arch, the Procession included detachments from British and Commonwealth Armed Forces. pic.twitter.com/JYb4BZFeGZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

The monarch’s coffin from the Westminster Hall is being transferred to the nearby Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral. The church in London has played a significant role in Queen Elizabeth II’s life. The ceremonial processions taking the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Abbey and then towards her burial place at Windsor are part of the ancient traditions of the British monarchy.

Royal Navy sailors will use ropes to pull the queen’s coffin mounted on a gun carriage from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. A team of 142 sailors will walk alongside to act as a brake if necessary. Eight soldiers will have the task of carrying the queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall to the gun carriage outside, and then into Westminster Abbey. The soldiers will wear bearskin hats. With members of the royal family led by the King Charles III, members of the queen’s royal household, will also be part of the procession. Pipers and drummers of the Scottish and Irish regiments, and the Brigade of Gurkhas made up of soldiers from Nepal are also part of the procession. Around 6,000 soldiers, sailors and air crew from the British armed forces will take part in the procession.

World leaders are joining King Charles the third and the British royal family to bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Her funeral will be the UK’s first in over half a century after British prime minister Winston Churchill was the last head of state to be accorded with this honour in 1965. The UK’s longest-serving monarch died last week on Thursday after reigning for 70 years. Meanwhile, ahead of the funeral, President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III at the reception hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace – and offered condolences.