FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Sep 2022 10:29:47      انڈین آواز

Queen Elizabeth’s final journey begins as coffin makes way to resting place

Leave a comment
Published On: By

World leaders join King Charles the third and the British royal family to bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch

LONDON

Thousands of mourners lined up the route taking the late Queen Elizabeth II to her final resting place at Windsor Castle on Monday, throwing flowers towards the hearse and cheering as it departed the British capital following her state funeral.

The monarch’s coffin from the Westminster Hall is being transferred to the nearby Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral. The church in London has played a significant role in Queen Elizabeth II’s life. The ceremonial processions taking the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Abbey and then towards her burial place at Windsor are part of the ancient traditions of the British monarchy.

Royal Navy sailors will use ropes to pull the queen’s coffin mounted on a gun carriage from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey. A team of 142 sailors will walk alongside to act as a brake if necessary. Eight soldiers will have the task of carrying the queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall to the gun carriage outside, and then into Westminster Abbey. The soldiers will wear bearskin hats. With members of the royal family led by the King Charles III, members of the queen’s royal household, will also be part of the procession. Pipers and drummers of the Scottish and Irish regiments, and the Brigade of Gurkhas made up of soldiers from Nepal are also part of the procession. Around 6,000 soldiers, sailors and air crew from the British armed forces will take part in the procession.

World leaders are joining King Charles the third and the British royal family to bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Her funeral will be the UK’s first in over half a century after British prime minister Winston Churchill was the last head of state to be accorded with this honour in 1965. The UK’s longest-serving monarch died last week on Thursday after reigning for 70 years. Meanwhile, ahead of the funeral, President Droupadi Murmu met King Charles III at the reception hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace – and offered condolences.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

1,000 Khelo India sports centers to be set up in India by 2023: Sports Minister

Staff Reporter Senior BJP leader and Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur has said that spo ...

Refurbished Surat’s PDDU stadium all set for National Games table tennis action

Harpal Singh Bedi Surat, 18 September ; The refurbished and decked up Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay (PDDU) Ind ...

Football: Bengaluru pip Mumbai 2-1 to win their first Durand Cup

 Harpal Singh Bedi  Siva Sakthi (10th)  and Brazilian Alan Costa  (61st) scored for the win ...

خبرنامہ

“خواتین صنعت میں قائدانہ کردار ادا کریں “

ملیحہ اختر صنعت اور کاروبار میں خواتین کی عدم شراکت داری پر ...

ہندوستان میں مسلمانوں کی آمدنی غیر مسلموں سے کم کیوں ہے؟

جاوید اخترسماجی امور کے حوالے سے سرگرم بین الاقوامی تنظیم آک ...

بینک مقامی زبان کو ترجیح دیں: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نے بینکوں سے کہا کہ وہ یقینی بنائیں کہ فرنٹ لائن ع ...

MARQUEE

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart