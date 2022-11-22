Qatar: V-P Dhankhar lauds role of Indian community in deepening India-Qatar links

AMN / WEB DESK

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has arrived back home after completing his two-day visit to Qatar. He represented India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022. During his visit, the Vice President addressed the Indian community. In his address at the reception, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort during the COVID-19 lockdown that ensured food grains to over 80 crore people in the country. Mr Dhankhar highlighted that by 2050, India will become the second-largest global economy. , the Vice President lauded the role played by the community in deepening India-Qatar links. He praised the community members for their accomplishments in their respective fields.

India and Qatar enjoy close and friendly relations with multifaceted partnerships extending to areas of trade, security, defence, health, and education, among others. Next year, both countries will celebrate 50 years of the establishment of full diplomatic relations.