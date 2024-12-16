Qatar to reopen its embassy in Syria on Tuesday

AMN / Doha, Qatar —

Qatar has announced that it will reopen its embassy in Syria on Tuesday. Qatar’s diplomats visited the country and met with its transitional government following the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.

“Qatar announces the resumption of the work of its embassy in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic starting the day after tomorrow, Tuesday,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It also named a new head of mission to Syria, Khalifa Abdullah Al Mahmoud Al-Sharif.

Doha closed its embassy in Damascus and recalled its ambassador in July 2011, early in the uprising against the Assad government that turned into a civil war.

Unlike other Arab countries, Qatar never restored diplomatic ties with Syria under Assad, who was overthrown by the 11-day rebel offensive.

Doha said the return after the 13-year hiatus was “an expression of the State of Qatar’s principled stand with the Syrian people’s revolution” as well as a “categorical rejection of all the repressive policies of the regime” of Assad.

Earlier, foreign minister spokesperson Majed al-Ansari told the official Qatar News Agency that a Qatari delegation was in Syria and had met with officials in the transitional government.

The delegation “arrived in Damascus to complete the necessary procedures for the opening of the State of Qatar’s embassy,” Ansari said.

In its meetings, “the delegation reaffirmed the State of Qatar’s full commitment to supporting the Syrian people… following the success of their revolution,” the spokesperson added.