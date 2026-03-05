Qatar PM Holds Talks With Iran FM, Urges Immediate Halt to Attacks on Gulf States

Last Updated on March 5, 2026 1:53 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Doha

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani HELD TELEPHONIC TALKS with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi amid escalating regional tensions as Tehran continues its missile and drone strikes across the Gulf.

During the call, Al-Thani demanded an “immediate halt” to what he described as Iranian attacks on countries in the region — including strikes that, according to Qatar, have hit civilian and residential areas within its territory. He said these actions violate Qatar’s sovereignty and international law, and warned they risk dragging neighboring states into a conflict they did not seek.

Iran’s Araghchi, for his part, reiterated Tehran’s position that its missile and drone operations were targeted at American interests in the region and not intended to hit the State of Qatar. Qatar’s leadership categorically rejected that explanation, citing evidence of damage near key civilian infrastructure, including the vicinity of Hamad International Airport and industrial zones linked to liquefied natural gas facilities.

The Qatari prime minister described the strikes and ongoing aerial operations as part of an escalatory approach by Iran, saying Doha has traditionally pursued dialogue and diplomacy but will not hesitate to defend its sovereignty and security. He reiterated Qatar’s right to self-defence under the United Nations Charter and called on Tehran to cease attacks on states that have stayed outside the broader conflict.

The talks come against the backdrop of wider regional upheaval triggered by continued hostilities involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which have spilled into the Gulf and drawn sharp condemnations from several Arab states.