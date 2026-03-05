Turkiye protests to Iran after ballistic missile crosses its airspace

Last Updated on March 5, 2026 1:37 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Turkiye has formally protested to Iran after a ballistic missile launched from Iranian territory crossed into Turkish airspace before being intercepted, officials in Ankara said on Tuesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan raised the issue in a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, expressing Ankara’s “discomfort” over what it described as a violation of its airspace.

According to the Turkish presidency, Fidan stressed the need to avoid any steps that could further escalate tensions in the region. The incident comes amid heightened instability across parts of the Middle East.

In a statement posted on social media, Burhanettin Duran, head of communications at the Turkish presidency, said the missile had been launched from Iran and traveled through Iraqi and Syrian airspace before heading towards the southern Turkish province of Hatay.

He said the projectile was destroyed by air defense systems operated under NATO. Debris from an interceptor missile fell in an open area in the Dortyol district of Hatay, but no casualties or injuries were reported.

Duran added that Turkiye would take all necessary steps to defend its territory and airspace, warning that any hostile acts would be met with a response in line with international law.

NATO condemned what it described as Iran’s targeting of Turkish airspace and reiterated its readiness to stand by its allies, particularly Turkiye.