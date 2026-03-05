France Macron Urges De-escalation in Lebanon After Talks With Israeli and Lebanese Leaders

Last Updated on March 5, 2026 1:26 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

French President Emmanuel Macron said he held urgent discussions on Thursday with Israeli and Lebanese leaders amid mounting tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, warning that further escalation could destabilize the wider region.

In a statement posted on social media, Macron said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to address what he described as a “deeply concerning” situation in Lebanon.

The French president reiterated the need for the Iran-backed group Hezbollah to immediately halt its attacks against Israel and beyond, calling its escalation strategy a “major mistake” that threatens the entire region.

At the same time, Macron urged Netanyahu to respect Lebanon’s territorial integrity and refrain from launching a ground offensive. He stressed the importance of all sides returning to the existing ceasefire agreement to prevent further deterioration.

France, Macron said, will continue working with international partners to support the Lebanese Armed Forces so that they can fully carry out their sovereign responsibilities and curb the threat posed by Hezbollah.

Highlighting the worsening humanitarian crisis in southern Lebanon, Macron announced that France would take immediate initiatives to assist displaced Lebanese civilians affected by the conflict.

“Our solidarity with the Lebanese people and our commitment to regional stability remain at the heart of our action,” Macron said, signaling France’s continued diplomatic engagement in efforts to contain the crisis.

Je me suis entretenu ce jour avec le Premier ministre israélien Benjamin Netanyahou, ainsi qu'avec le Président de la République libanaise Joseph Aoun et le Premier ministre Nawaf Salam, pour évoquer la situation au Liban, qui est très préoccupante.



J'ai réaffirmé la nécessité… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 4, 2026