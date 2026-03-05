 Myanmar lies at confluence of India’s three key foreign policy priorities, says Jaishankar

Last Updated on March 5, 2026 12:56 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar Wednesday said that Myanmar lies at the confluence of India’s three key foreign policy priorities, which are Neighbourhood First, Act East, and MAHASAGAR, including the Indo-Pacific. On the occasion of the inauguration of the Sarsobeikman Literary Centre Building, Dr Jaishankar said that the centre is a symbol of India’s close bilateral ties. The Minister said that the Sarsobeikman Centre will support the conservation and study of classical and folk literatures of Myanmar. He added that the centre will also make Myanmar’s heritage accessible to the newer generations and to wider audiences.

Highlighting the cooperation between the two countries, Dr Jaishankar said that India’s engagement with Myanmar has been people-centric and demand-driven. He further said that projects, including the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project, are aimed at deepening bilateral ties and spurring regional growth. The Minister also said that the continued cooperation will enhance trade and people-to-people connections between the countries. He also underlined that India has always supported Myanmar in difficult times, such as during the COVID pandemic and other natural calamities. Dr Jaishankar reaffirmed that India supports an inclusive, Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned peace process that can deliver lasting peace and development for all in Myanmar.