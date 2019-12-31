FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Dec 2019 01:04:40      انڈین آواز
Putin thanks US President Trump for helping foil terrorist acts in Russia

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with President Donald Trump yesterday to thank him for providing information that helped Russia foil terrorist attacks over the New Year’s holiday.

Quoting Federal Security Service, Russian news agency Tass reported that Putin thanked Trump for information transmitted through the special services that helped prevent the completion of terrorist acts in Russia.

Based on the U.S. information, the Russian security forces detained two Russians suspected of preparing to carry out terrorist acts in St. Petersburg during the upcoming holiday.

The security service said it seized material from the suspects that confirm they were preparing terrorist acts.

There was no immediate comment from the White House.

