Putin praises PM Modi for foreign policy; Says Russia & India have special relationship

AMN / WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Mr. Putin said that PM Modi carried out an independent foreign policy that served the interests of his people.

Russian President said, despite all attempts to impose some kind of restrictions on India, Mr. Modi is like an ice-breaker and continues moving in the direction which Indian needs. Mr. Putin said, Russia and India have a special relationship built on the foundation of close cooperation and New Delhi maintained a neutral stance during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

