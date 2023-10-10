Putin blames US for Israel-Gaza conflict

WEB DESK

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that the sharp escalation of the Israel-Palestinian conflict was a vivid example of the United States’ policy failure in the Middle East. Talking to the visiting Iraqi prime minister, Vladimir Putin said that Washington had tried to monopolise the search for a settlement in the region.

“I think many people would agree with me that it’s a clear example of the failure of US politics in the Middle East,” he said.

“We need to implement the decision of the UN Security Council on the creation of an independent sovereign Palestinian state.” – President Putin said