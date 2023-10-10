इंडियन आवाज़     10 Oct 2023 07:40:20      انڈین آواز

World Mental Health Day: Mental health is a universal human right

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Today is World Mental Health Day. It is observed on October 10, every year to raise awareness and foster positive change about mental health. The theme for this year is “Mental health is a universal human right”. The theme aims to improve knowledge and drive actions that protect everyone’s mental health as a universal human right.

In 1992, the World Foundation for Mental Health led by Richard Hunter suggested to dedicate October 10 to be celebrated as “World Mental Health Day”. The first World Mental Health Day was celebrated in 1994 under the theme of “Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services Throughout the World”.

