Punjab seeks access to Bhagat Singh’s trial records from British Government

Jan 12, 2026

AMN

The Punjab government has sought access from the British government to the documents pertaining to the trial proceedings of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar and Shaheed Shivaram Hari Rajguru, as these records hold profound historical and emotional significance for the people as well as for global scholars of history and human rights. In a letter written to the British Deputy High Commissioner in Chandigarh, Ms. Alba Smeriglio, the Punjab Chief Minister has sought these archival materials for academic study, digital preservation, and public exhibition at the “Shaheed Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex” at Bhagat Singh’s native village, Khatkar Kalan (खटकड़ कलां), in District Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

He has said in the letter that it has been learnt that original audio/video recordings and archival documents pertaining to the trial proceedings of the trio are presently held by concerned authorities in Scotland, reportedly preserved within a museum/institution maintaining historical legal archives of that era. He has requested the Deputy High Commissioner to take up the matter with the concerned authorities in Scotland for facilitating the provision of the said historical material to obtain copies for preservation and display.

