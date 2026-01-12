The Indian Awaaz

Punjab celebrates ‘Dhiyan Di Lohri’

Jan 12, 2026

AMN

In Punjab, as a reflection of the positive transformation in society’s mindset towards daughters, ‘Dhiyan Di Lohri’ (Lohri of Daughters) was celebrated in a Jalandhar village where 5100 newborn girls were honoured yesterday. Such celebrations are being held in various villages across the state.

Punjab Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development, Dr. Baljit Kaur, while extending warm Lohri greetings to the parents of the newborn girls, said the objective of the celebrations is to further strengthen the National movement of ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’. She said that celebrating the birth of a daughter as a festival is the true indicator of progressive social change and reinforces the message of saving and empowering the girl child in society.

