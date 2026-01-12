Dense fog engulfs Jammu city and nearby areas, slowing traffic & disrupting commuting

Last Updated on January 12, 2026 9:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, dense fog engulfed Jammu city and adjoining areas in the early hours today, causing slow movement and difficulties for commuters on roads. Visibility remained significantly low, disrupting normal traffic flow and prompting drivers to exercise caution. Seven flights were delayed at the Jammu Airport yesterday due to heavy fog and low visibility conditions, affecting air traffic during the morning hours. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has predicted that dense fog is likely to persist at a few places across the Jammu division till today.