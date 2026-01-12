The Indian Awaaz

Hardeep Puri interacts with Punjab Contingent participating in Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026

Jan 12, 2026

AMN

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Puri interacted with the Punjab Contingent participating in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi yesterday. In a social media post, Mr. Puri said that youth power is both the agent of change and the greatest beneficiary of change. He said that the youth, drawn from various colleges of Punjab, shared their experiences, ideas and aspirations with clarity and enthusiasm to power Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

Mr Puri said that he and the participants interacted at length over the nuances of India’s energy sector, including the sustainability and affordability of fuel and various visionary welfare schemes launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

