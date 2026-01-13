The Indian Awaaz

Himachal Pradesh: 4 killed in Solan fire; JP Nadda expresses grief

Jan 13, 2026

AMN/ WEB DESK

Four migrant workers were killed and five went missing in a massive fire accident in Solan district yesterday. The incident occurred near the old bus stand in Arki. The district administration and several teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations, as five people are believed to be still trapped under the debris. All the workers were residents of Nepal. An NDRF team and a dog squad resumed the search operation this morning. SDM Arki Nishant Tomar has said that the identification of the recovered remains will only be possible after the DNA reports are received.

Local MLA Sanjay Awasthi visited the spot and reviewed the relief and rescue work. Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has expressed deep grief over the incident.

