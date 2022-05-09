Punjab Police foils a terror plot; Arrests two Suspected terrorists with RDX

AMN

Punjab Police has foiled a terror attack and arrested two terrorists from a village in Tarn Taran district. The police recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) equipped with RDX packed in a metallic box weighing over 2.5 kg from them. The IED was equipped with a timer, detonator, battery, and shrapnels.

The two arrested have been identified as Baljinder Singh alias Bindu, and Jagtar Singh alias Jagga. Both are from Amritsar. The police have also recovered a motorcycle and two mobile phones from their possession. Bindu worked at a private hospital in Ajnala, while Jagga worked as a laborer.

The development came three days after four men were arrested by the Haryana police in Haryana’s Karnal with three IEDs and one pistol.