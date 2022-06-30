FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jun 2022 11:38:29      انڈین آواز

Punjab passes resolution against ‘Agnipath’ says it is against country’s youth

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / CHANDIGARH

The Punjab Assembly today passed a resolution denouncing the Centre’s Agnipath defence recruitment scheme.

Two BJP legislators Ashwani Sharma and Jangi Lal Mahajan, however, opposed the resolution. The resolution was moved in the House by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Participating in the discussion on the resolution, Mann said he will soon raise the issue of Agnipath scheme with the prime minister and the Union home minister.

Vehemently opposing Agnipath, Mann said this scheme was against the country’s youth. Leader of Opposition and Congress legislator Partap Singh Bajwa demanded that the Agnipath scheme should be withdrawn.

Akali MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali also supported the resolution and demanded the scheme’s roll back. Protests had erupted in various parts of the country after the Centre unveiled the Agnipath scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years in the army, navy and air force, largely on a four-year contractual basis. It later relaxed the upper age limit for this year’s recruitment to 23.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Nikhat Zareen promises to bring medal in commonwealth games & Olympics

Neelam Jeena / New Delhi A buoyant new world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen looked confident on Monday of re ...

Khelo India Youth Games conclude; Haryana regains top position followed by Mahasporashtra & Karnataka

AMN / PANCHKULA The closing ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games will be held at Indradanush Auditorium Panc ...

US: Judge dismisses molestation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

AMN / A molestation lawsuit against football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been dismissed by a US distric ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart