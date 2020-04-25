Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 7,81,382 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
US states partly reopen as virus deaths top 50,000
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,95,920 worldwide

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Apr 2020 04:57:53      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Punjab govt sets new landmark in wheat procurement

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / CHANDIGARH

Punjab has set new landmark by procuring 27 lakh 97 thousand 108 metric tonnes of wheat in this season till 23rd April in 9 days as against procurement of 12 lakh 85 thousand 981 metric tonnes of wheat procured upto April 23 in 23 days last year.

Disclosing this Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that this year due the emergent situation of COVID-19 the process of procurement of wheat was commenced from April 15 instead of April 1 last year.

He said that adequate arrangement of proper hygiene have been ensured in the mandis for the protection of the farmers from the potential attack of coronavirus. He said this year government agencies procured 250 percent more wheat as compared to last year.

The Minister vehemently refuted the news items in which it was reported that there is acute shortage of gunny bags in Punjab. He said that at present the department has more than 2,58 lakh bales of gunny bags whereas the supply of 50 thousand more gunny bags is shortly reaching in Punjab.

The Minister said that this year due to the spread of COVID-19 the department is running its operations of Mandis with less than 50 percent labour. He said that the lifting was slow due to this reason but now the department has chalked out a policy to increase the lifting. He said that till now 126 lakh 22 thousand 727 MT wheat has been lifted. He said that payment of Rs 789 crore 90 thousand has been made for the procurement of wheat so far.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!