COVID 19 MORE THAN 7,81,382 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
US states partly reopen as virus deaths top 50,000
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 1,95,920 worldwide

25 Apr 2020
Govt allows reopening of all shops excluding malls in non hotspots areas

The Home Ministry order came on the eve of Muslim holy month of Ramzan

AMN / NEW DELHI

In a reprieve to public at large, Union government has permitted the shops providing non-essential goods and services to open from today onwards. The registered neighbourhood and stand-alone shops have been permitted to open amid the coronavirus lockdown.

However, market complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities will not open. The exemption has also not been given to shops in market places, multi-brand, and single-brand malls located in municipality areas, coronavirus hotspots and containment areas.

Home Ministry today clarified that all shops in rural areas, except those in shopping malls, are allowed to open. In urban areas, all standalone and neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open.

Shops in markets, market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open. Home Ministry in its clarification, further said, sale by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only. Sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited as specified in the National Directives for COVID-19 management. Meanwhile, no shops will be permitted to open in hotspots and containment zones.

Amending its April 15 order, the Home Ministry said the shops will mandatorily have 50 per cent strength of workers wearing masks and following social distancing.

The opening of neighbourhood shops is being seen as a relief to people who have been under lockdown since 24th of March to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The Home Ministry order came on the eve of Muslim holy month Ramzan.

