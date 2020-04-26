Latest News

Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala resumes production

WEB DESK

Indian Railways’ production unit Rail Coach Factory (RCF) at Kapurthala has reopened its production process after 28 days’ nationwide lockdown.

The factory has been opened adhering all safety precautions and guidelines and despite limited availability of resources for production, it has produced two parcels coaches – one LHB High capacity Parcel van and one Luggage cum Generator car in last two days.

A total of 3,744 employees have been permitted to join the work who are residing inside the RCF premises township. All employees who joined duty after lock down have been issued a safety kit having masks, sanitizer bottle and soap to individual. They are being regularly counseled by their supervisors and officers for safety guidelines to be followed at work place.

Lala Lajpat Rail Hospital situated in RCF campus has provided separate counters and OPD cell for the patients having any symptoms of COVID infection. 24-bed Quarantine Facility in RCF campus and eight-bed Isolation Ward in LLR Hospital is ready to handle any case related to COVID. As per the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs and advisory of State Governments, other production units of Indian Railways will resume production as and when advised.

