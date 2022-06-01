Punjab govt abolishes physical stamp papers to check pilferage of state revenue

AMN

Punjab Government has abolished the physical stamp papers to check the pilferage of state revenue. After launching the facility today at Chandigarh, Punjab Revenue Minister Brahma Shanker Jimpa said that the stamp paper of any denomination can now be obtained via e-stamp i.e. computerized print-out from any stamp vendor or from banks authorised by the State Government.

He said that earlier the e-stamping facility was applicable only to values of above 20,000 rupees, now the facility has been extended to stamp papers for all denominations starting from one rupee.

He said that this decision taken by the Punjab Government will at least save 35 crore rupees annually, which was incurred on printing of stamp papers. The Minister said, the decision will also facilitate the common public to obtain stamp papers in a hassle-free manner.