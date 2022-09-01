FreeCurrencyRates.com

Punjab CM orders a probe into desecration & fire incident in church in Tarn Taran

Churches, pastors attacked, Christians under attack!

AMN / WEB DESK

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday ordered a probe into the desecration and fire incident in a church at village Thakarpura in Tarn Taran district. He said, “This is a highly condemnable incident and severe action must be taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime.”

The Chief Minister said that he has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to minutely probe into this incident. He said, this incident is a handiwork of the forces inimical to the peace, prosperity, and progress of the State and derailing communal harmony and brotherhood in Punjab. However, the Chief Minister further said, the State government will foil all such conspiracies and take strict punitive action against culprits so that it acts as a deterrent for others in the future.

The incident occurred two days after a group of Nihangs and their nearly 150 supporters disrupted an event organised by Christian missionaries at Daduna village in Punjab’s border district of Amritsar opposing the conversion of Sikh to Christianity and they were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code at Jandiala Guru Police station on Monday on the complaint of local Christian leader pastor Raja. Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet had announced support for Nihang leader Baba Major Singh and his supporters.

