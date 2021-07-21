Government refutes all charges of Pegasus snooping as ‘baseless’
About 60,000 people performing Haj in Saudi Arabia today
Govt ready for meaningful discussions during Monsoon Session: PM
New PM of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba wins vote of confidence in House of Representatives
Punjab CM media advisor denies Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks time for meeting CM

AMN

The media advisor of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has denied that Navjot Singh Sidhu has sought time for meeting CM. In a tweet he said Chief Minister will meet Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, if he apologizes publicly for his comments against Captain Amarinder Singh. Reacting to Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who emerged as close associate of Sidhu, has said, it is like challenging the orders of Congress high command. Meanwhile the power show of Navjot Singh Sidhu has started at Amritsar.

Around 62 MLAs including ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria has reached in Sidhu’s residence at Amritsar to show their solidarity with him. Interacting with media at Amritsar, MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur who was considered close to MP Perneet Kaur, wife of Captain Amarinder Singh has said, Navjot Sidhu is PPCC chief and there is no need to apologise. He said, he has been elevated as PPCC chief by the Congress high command. Navjot Singh Sidhu along with Carvaan of MLAs and his supporters to visit Shri Harimandir Sahib and Durgiana Mandir to pay obeisance there.

Goal keeper Sreejesh predicts lot of surprise at the Tokyo Olympics Hockey competitions

By Harpal Singh Bedi Ace goal keeper PR Sreejesh has predicted lot of surprise at the Tokyo Olympics Hockey ...

Coaches promise better showing by Indian Hockey Teams at Tokyo

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Team coaches on Saturday promised better show ...

India, Pakistan in same group in Cricket T20 World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India and Pakistan have been clubbed together in Group 2 of the Super 12s fo ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

