Punjab CM media advisor denies Navjot Singh Sidhu seeks time for meeting CM

AMN

The media advisor of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has denied that Navjot Singh Sidhu has sought time for meeting CM. In a tweet he said Chief Minister will meet Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, if he apologizes publicly for his comments against Captain Amarinder Singh. Reacting to Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who emerged as close associate of Sidhu, has said, it is like challenging the orders of Congress high command. Meanwhile the power show of Navjot Singh Sidhu has started at Amritsar.

Around 62 MLAs including ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria has reached in Sidhu’s residence at Amritsar to show their solidarity with him. Interacting with media at Amritsar, MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur who was considered close to MP Perneet Kaur, wife of Captain Amarinder Singh has said, Navjot Sidhu is PPCC chief and there is no need to apologise. He said, he has been elevated as PPCC chief by the Congress high command. Navjot Singh Sidhu along with Carvaan of MLAs and his supporters to visit Shri Harimandir Sahib and Durgiana Mandir to pay obeisance there.