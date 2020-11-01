Iconic James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90
New norms for MBBS admissions, setting up of medical colleges
India is ready to protect its sovereignty and integrity: PM Modi
Indian economy getting back on track faster than expected: PM Modi
United States reports record over one lakh COVID-19 cases in single day
इंडियन आवाज़     01 Nov 2020 04:12:43      انڈین آواز

Punjab: Amarinder launches post-matric SC scholarship scheme to mark Valmiki Jayanti

AGENCIES / Chandigarh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday formally launched the recently announced Dr BR Ambedkar Post Matric SC Scholarship scheme, and also virtually laid the foundation stone of Rs 50 crore worth of projects at Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal (Ram Tirath), Amritsar, to mark the auspicious occasion of the Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

Participating in the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations here, the Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated a new Ram Tirath ITI, while give the go-ahead for the establishment of a Skill Development Centre to prepare Dalit students for competitive exams. In addition, he announced an annual holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act in remembrance of the great personality, and said that GNDU, Amritsar, will organise an Annual Seminar on Bhagwan Valmiki on the eve of his birth anniversary every year.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister distributed Post Matric SC Scholarship Certificates to SC students and congratulated the Valmiki Samaj for various schemes launched by the Technical Education and other Departments for the Dalit community in the state. His government was committed to the welfare of the community, he added.

The Chief Minister said the state scholarship scheme will ensure that poor SC students get free higher education, which the Government of India had unfairly deprived them of with its abrupt withdrawal of central aid of Rs 800 crore to the state. The Dr BR Ambedkar Post Matric SC Scholarship, being launched without any financial contribution from the Centre, will provide 100 per cent fee waiver for SC students to give them net savings of about Rs 550 crore, he said.

The scheme, which will benefit more than 3 lakh poor SC students every year, will involve no upfront payment by these students to government/private educational institutions. The institutes will provide free education to SC students under the scheme against direct subsidy from the state government, the Chief Minister announced, adding that the students will also get monthly stipend to buy books, uniforms, etc.

