Pune Scientists Develop Non-Toxic Molecules for Alzheimer’s Treatment

Scientists at the Agharkar Research Institute in Pune have developed new non-toxic molecules for treating Alzheimer’s disease. The team utilised a combination of synthetic, computational, and in vitro studies that could be effective in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Alzheimer’s, which occurs due to an imbalance in certain hormones, is the most common form of dementia and affects 60 to 70 percent of the 55 million people worldwide. The researchers developed a rapid one-pot, three-component reaction with high synthetic yields to generate novel molecules. The newly developed molecules were found to effectively target cholinesterase enzymes, enhancing the availability of acetylcholine, which is crucial for memory and learning.