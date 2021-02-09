Puducherry UT Administration permits opening of swimming pools with immediate effect

AMN

In the wake of further relaxation of COVID-19 rules, the Puducherry UT Administration today permitted the opening of swimming pools here with immediate effect.

District Collector and District Magistrate Ms. Purva Garg in a notification permitted the opening of stadium for sports activities, cinema theatres and trade exhibitions besides swimming pools here.

This is subject to the condition of strict adherence of the Standard Operating Procedure and any violation will attract action under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Epidemic Act, 1897.