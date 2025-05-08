Public Transport crucial for India’s future, Says Gadkari at infrastructure forum

AMN

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari today said that the public transport system is the need of the hour in the country. Addressing the India Infrastructure Forum 2025 in New Delhi, the Minister said that in a multi-modal system, citizens should be urged to use public transport.

Mr Gadkari also highlighted the role of infrastructure in bringing capital investment, developing trade and business and generating employment. Mr Gadkari underlined the government’s vision to introduce flash charging buses equipped with various facilities. He informed that the buses will be economically viable. The Union Minister also highlighted that the government is currently building bus stations similar to airport terminals across the country.

India now 3rd largest vehicle manufacturer: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today said that India is the third-largest vehicle manufacturer in the world now. Mr Gadkari made these remarks while addressing the 4th International BBB Summit and Expo on Bioenergy Value Chain in New Delhi.

He highlighted that the country’s automobile industry is constantly growing. The Minister said that the demand for different types of automobiles is increasing, and at the same time, because of the growth in automobile production, the consumption of fossil fuel will also increase. The Minister also stressed the need to reduce imports and increase exports. Underlining that agriculture is not very economically viable, Mr Gadkari called for a solution to make the country’s agriculture economically viable. He said, without that, India cannot be a self reliant country.

The two-day summit is focused on promoting technologies that leverage the country’s biomass resources. The summit is being attended by bureaucrats, academicians, scientists, technocrats, industrialists, researchers, and field experts in the bioenergy industry.