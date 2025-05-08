India now 3rd largest vehicle manufacturer: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari today said that India is the third-largest vehicle manufacturer in the world now. Mr Gadkari made these remarks while addressing the 4th International BBB Summit and Expo on Bioenergy Value Chain in New Delhi. He highlighted that the country’s automobile industry is constantly growing. The Minister said that the demand for different types of automobiles is increasing, and at the same time, because of the growth in automobile production, the consumption of fossil fuel will also increase. The Minister also stressed the need to reduce imports and increase exports. Underlining that agriculture is not very economically viable, Mr Gadkari called for a solution to make the country’s agriculture economically viable. He said, without that, India cannot be a self reliant country.

The two-day summit is focused on promoting technologies that leverage the country’s biomass resources. The summit is being attended by bureaucrats, academicians, scientists, technocrats, industrialists, researchers, and field experts in the bioenergy industry.