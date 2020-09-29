Protests over death of UP gang rape Victim

Several organizations today staged protest over death young Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras who was allegedly gang raped a few days ago. She was admitted to Aligarh Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital here on Monday. Protesters demanded justice for the victim

Bhim Army Chief Arrested during protest

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested by police after protesting at Safdarjung Hospital where the 20-year-old Dalit girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras died days after being gangraped. Azad and his supporters protested demanding the culprits be sentenced to death. The Dalit woman succumbed to her injuries Tuesday morning.

Security has been increased outside the hospital, where Congress and Bhim Army workers are holding a protest demanding justice for Hathras gang-rape victim. There were heated arguments between and the protestors and police personnel outside the hospital.

At the protest, the Bhim Army chief said, “I appeal to all members of the Dalit community to take to the streets and demand death penalty for the guilty. The government should not test our patience. We won’t rest until the culprits are hanged.” Azad had earlier demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government shift the woman to AIIMS for better treatment.

“The state government is equally responsible for the death of our sister,” he alleged. The woman was gang-raped a fortnight ago. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested.

MAHILA CONGRESS WORKERS DETAINED

Members of the Delhi Mahila Congress staged a protest at Vijay Chowk here on Tuesday demanding justice for the Hathras gang-rape victim, who died at a hospital this morning, following which they were detained by police. Congress Rajya Sabha member P L Punia and former MP Udit Raj also joined the protest which was led by Delhi Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan.

VHP DEMANDS DEATH SENTENCE FOR CULPRITS

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also demanded the death sentence for the culprits. Dubbing the crime “shocking”, the VHP said: “It is a blot on humanity and shameful for all of us. We demand death sentence for the guilty.”

The VHP also demanded compensation and security to the 19-year-old victim’s family. It said that it must be ensured that such crimes did not occur in the future.

NCW ASSURES ASSISTANCE TO VICTIM’S FAMILY

The National Commission for Women (NCW) said it has assured all possible assistance to the family of a woman. In a video message, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission had sought an action taken report from the Uttar Pradesh Police on the matter and it was told that four accused have been nabbed and charges were framed against them and compensation was also given to the victim.

She said the commission has reached out to the brother of the victim and has assured him of all possible assistance. “An NCW member is going to meet the brother of the victim and we will help the family in whatever way we can,” Sharma said.