Protestors rally at the Chinese embassy in Myanmar

AMN/ WEB DESK

A large gathering of people demonstrated in front of the Chinese embassy in Yangon on Thursday asking it not to assist the army in its effort to control the social media and mount surveillance on the protestors.

Protests have grown daily in front of the Chinese embassy as social media in Myanmar published a list of cargo flights arriving in Yangon allegedly with IT experts to help the military government build a firewall, reports Irrawaddy.

Responding to a question about the rumour that China is sending equipment and IT experts to Myanmar, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that there have been false information and rumour about China on issues relating to Myanmar.

Even as the protests and civil disobedience movement continued to grow, army chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing asked those who are away from their duties to return to their duties immediately. The highest decision making body of the military government State Administration Council warned of strong legal action against people who pressurise government servants to take part in protests.

Following up on its announcements that it will probe the alleged fraud committed in the Nov. 8 elections, Myanmar military has reportedly rounded up many officials of the ousted govt’s Union Election Commission (UEC) for questioning.

While protests against the military government continued, the major ethnic armed organisations have also joined the protest. A large protest was held by people in Shan state on Thursday aboard traditional fishing boats on Inle Lake. The majority Christian ethnic Karen marked their National Day in the main city of Yangon and elsewhere with mass protests against the army take over, reports Reuters.

