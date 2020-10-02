Protesters at Jantar Mantar demand justice for Hathras rape victim

The UP government has no right to stay in power, said CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, who attended the protest.

Reporters / New Delhi

Hundreds of people including leaders from different political groups gathered at historic Jantar Mantar to demand justice in the alleged gang rape and murder case of a 20-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, leaders of left parties and their supporters joined the protest against the UP government for what they say not doing enough to stop crime against women.

The demonstration was initially planned to be held at India Gate but moved to Jantar Mantar after Delhi Police enforced prohibitory orders in place in the Rajpath area. Students, members of various political outfits, and civil society activists flocked to the protest site in large numbers demanding justice for the girl from Hathras.

“We have assembled here in grief. I pray to God that our daughter’s soul gets peace. I request the Uttar Pradesh government with my hands folded, hang the guilty as soon as possible. They should get such a punishment that no one will dare commit a crime like this again,” Mr Kejriwal said.

“I will visit #Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time UP CM doesn’t resign, & justice is served. I urge SC to take cognizance of the incident,” Mr Azad tweeted.

After sunset, the protesters lit up candles and stood holding them in the dark, as policemen watched over them.

“The silence of the central government and the top leadership of the BJP on such a heinous crime and the UP government’s response thereafter speak volumes about the authoritarian and anti-democratic chehra, chaal, charitra, and chintan of the ruling party,” he said.

The date of protests is significant – today is Gandhi Jayanti, or the anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, who was among the first to fight for oppressed members of the so-called lower castes.

The 20-year-old woman, who died on Tuesday, suffered fractures, paralysis and a spinal injury after a savage assault by four men from the so-called upper castes. The police said there was a gash in her tongue because she had bitten it while being strangled.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also today attended a prayer meet at Delhi’s Valmiki Temple organised amid nationwide outrage over the alleged rape and murder of the 20-year-old Scheduled Castes woman.

“We will ensure justice for our sister. We won’t sit quietly till she does not get justice,” she said, addressing a crowd of Congress supporters and demonstrators.