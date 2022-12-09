Protest against Vizhinjam sea port in Kerala called off for now

AMN / WEB DESK

The anti port protest in Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram called off for now after the reconciliation talks between the leaders of the agitation and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The calling off of the agitation by fisherfolk against the under-construction Vizhinjam sea port was announced by Vicar General Eugene Pereira, who has been seen at the forefront of the protests. He said, while the protest is being called off for now, the protestors are still sticking to their claims regarding the impact of the project on the lives and livelihood of the fisherfolk of the area.

Meanwhile, the Adani Group, which is carrying out the port construction is set to commence work after receiving an official communication from the state government.

A large number of fisherfolk have been staging demonstrations outside the main entrance of the multi-purpose seaport for the last more than four months.

They have been pressing their seven-point charter of demands that include stopping the construction work and to conduct a coastal impact study in connection with the multi-crore project.