Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Proposal for transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma separate from in-house enquiry procedure: Supreme Court

Mar 22, 2025
Proposal for transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma independent and separate from in-house enquiry procedure: Supreme Court

WEB DESK

The Supreme Court has said that the proposal for the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad high court was independent and separate from the in-house enquiry procedure. The statement came after rumours were being spread in connection with the alleged cash discovery from the residence of Delhi high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma’s transfer.

The top court said the proposal was examined by the Collegium comprising of the Chief Justice of India and four senior most Judges of the Supreme Court on 20th March 2025, and thereafter letters were written to the consultee Judges of the Supreme Court, the Chief Justices of the High Courts concerned and Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma. The statement added that responses received will be examined and, thereupon, the Collegium will pass a resolution.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Pakistan’s active promotion of cross-border terrorism biggest roadblock to peace in the region: MEA

Mar 22, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

 Amit Shah reaffirms Govt’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism

Mar 22, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India Raises Concern Over US Deportation Practices, Seeks Humane Treatment

Mar 22, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

हज हाउस के कोचिंग सेंटर को शुरू करे सरकार: इमरान प्रतापगढ़ी

22 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
JOBS/ CAREER

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 to be announced this week

22 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Supreme Court Judges’ Delegation Visits Manipur

22 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Pakistan’s active promotion of cross-border terrorism biggest roadblock to peace in the region: MEA

22 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!