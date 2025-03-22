Proposal for transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma separate from in-house enquiry procedure: Supreme Court

WEB DESK

The Supreme Court has said that the proposal for the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad high court was independent and separate from the in-house enquiry procedure. The statement came after rumours were being spread in connection with the alleged cash discovery from the residence of Delhi high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma’s transfer.

The top court said the proposal was examined by the Collegium comprising of the Chief Justice of India and four senior most Judges of the Supreme Court on 20th March 2025, and thereafter letters were written to the consultee Judges of the Supreme Court, the Chief Justices of the High Courts concerned and Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma. The statement added that responses received will be examined and, thereupon, the Collegium will pass a resolution.