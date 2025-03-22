Pakistan’s active promotion of cross-border terrorism biggest roadblock to peace in the region: MEA

AMN

India has said that Pakistan’s active promotion and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism is the biggest roadblock to peace and security in the region.

Briefing media in New Delhi last evening, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said, the world clearly knows that the real issue is Pakistan’s active promotion and sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. He said, in fact, this is the biggest roadblock to peace and security in the region. On the issue of radical preacher and fugitive Zakir Naik’s presence in Pakistan and his meeting with top leaders there, the MEA spokesperson said, this is not the first time that he has been treated in Pakistan.

Mr Jaiswal said, it shows, the kind of approach his hosts have and what it means in terms of giving so much of support to a person who is wanted in India. Zakir Naik, who is wanted in India for alleged involvement in money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches, arrived in Pakistan last month.

On Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Mr Jaiswal said, the two leaders held discussion on security and defence cooperation.

The Spokesperson said, Ms Gabbard also met with the External Affairs Minister and the National Security Advisor. He said, during Ms Gabbard’s meeting with her interlocutors in India, New Delhi conveyed its concerns regarding anti-India elements and the anti-India activities of secessionist elements in Washington.

On Ukraine-Russia conflict, Mr Jaiswal said, India has always advocated for sincere and practical engagement between the two parties and other key stakeholders through dialogue and diplomacy to arrive and find lasting resolution for the conflict.

The MEA spokesperson said, India’s conversations with both parties, as well as with other stakeholders, have been in line with this larger approach. Replying to a query on India-EU collaboration, Mr Jaiswal said the president of the European Union visited India last month. He said, for India, defence is an important area of collaboration with the European Union and this partnership is expanding.

The spokesperson said, India wants to give a boost to its defence exports and hopes that it will be able to do more in this regard with the European Union and other countries in Europe.