Prominent football journalist Grant Wahl dies in Qatar

A prominent football journalist from the United States has died while covering the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. 48-year-old Grant Wahl collapsed as extra time began in the Argentina-Netherlands game on Friday night. Early reports suggested that he may have had a heart attack, but this has yet to be officially confirmed. Last month Mr Wahl was briefly detained by Qatari authorities for trying to enter a stadium wearing a rainbow shirt, in support of LGBT rights.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, Mr Wahl’s love for football was immense, adding that his reporting would be missed by all who follow the global game. In a statement, the US Soccer Federation said, it was heartbroken by the news. Tributes also poured in from several sports journalists.

Mr Wahl celebrated his 48th birthday on Thursday with friends in Qatar, a day before he collapsed. He wrote on his website on Monday that he had been unwell in the last 10 days and was on a course of antibiotics for suspected bronchitis.