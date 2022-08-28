FreeCurrencyRates.com

Prohibitory orders and imposition of section 144 by TRS govt to create obstacles for opposition parties should be the last orders given by CM: Nadda

AMN

BJP President J P Nadda on Saturday said the prohibitory orders and imposition of section 144 by the TRS government in Telangana to create obstacles for the opposition parties should be the last orders given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said these orders should be the last orders which he can give as the Gasti Nishan Section 53 had been the last orders from Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan in the erstwhile Hyderabad state. Alleging that the TRS government in Telangana is corrupt and anti-democratic one, he appealed to people to confine him to home.

Addressing a public meeting at Hanmakonda in Telangana this evening where the third Phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra concluded, the BJP National President said the TRS chief is driving the state into dark and not allowing welfare and development programmes to reach people. Referring to allocations of funds to Jal Jeevan Mission to the state, Mr. Nadda alleged that not even ten per cent of funds were spent by the state. He said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is empowering women, youth and various sections of people, the state government is diverting development funds to others.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP MPs from Telangana senior leaders also spoke on the occasion.

