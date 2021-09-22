Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Prof. Yogesh Singh appointed as Vice Chancellor of Delhi University

President Ram Nath Kovind today approved the appointment of Professor Yogesh Singh as the new Vice Chancellor of Delhi University (DU), while Professor Neelima Gupta was appointed the V-C of Dr Hari Singh Gour Vishwavidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh.

Presently he is the Vice Chancellor of Delhi Technological University. Prior to that he has been the Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Delhi (December 31, 2014 to July 24, 2017) and Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Gujarat (July 07, 2011 to December 29, 2014). Government of Gujarat had given him the second term of Vice Chancellor, Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, which he continued up till December 29, 2014.

He received his M.Tech. (Electronics & Communication Engineering) and Ph.D.(Computer Engineering) degrees from National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, Haryana. He has supervised 23 Ph.Ds in the area of Software Engineering. He has more than 250 publications in International and National Journals/Conferences.

   He wrote a book on “Software Testing” published by Cambridge University Press, England (2011). He has also co-authored books on Software Engineering published by New Age International Delhi (2002), and Object Oriented Software Engineering published by PHI Learning, Delhi (2012). Prof. Yogesh Singh participated in YALE-INDIA LEADERSHIP PROGRAMME in Yale University, USA (2011).

He is a member of the Executive Committee of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with effect from October 03, 2019. He is also an independent Director of Gujarat State Petro Net Ltd. and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporations Ltd. (Government of Gujarat Undertakings) since May, 2013 and March, 2015 respectively. He is appointed as the Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent Director) on the Board of Director of Gujarat Gas for the tenure of 5 years w.e.f. from 15 August, 2021. Prof. Yogesh Singh is the Chairman of Governing Board of Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre, Gandhinagar, an Autonomous Inter-University Centre (IUC) of University Grants Commission, New Delhi (Ministry of Education, Govt. of India).

   Prof. Singh was the Chairman, Central Regional Committee, All India Council for Technical Education, Bhopal (covering States of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & Gujarat) from December 2011 to May 2014. He was member of the General Council of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and was also the member of the Governing Council of Association of Indian Universities.

   He has served as Dean, University School of Information Technology (2001-2006), Controller of Examinations (2006-2011) and Director Students Welfare of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi.

