Prof. Yogesh Singh appointed as Vice Chancellor of Delhi University

Our Correspondent

President Ram Nath Kovind today approved the appointment of Professor Yogesh Singh as the new Vice Chancellor of Delhi University (DU), while Professor Neelima Gupta was appointed the V-C of Dr Hari Singh Gour Vishwavidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh.

Presently he is the Vice Chancellor of Delhi Technological University. Prior to that he has been the Director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Delhi (December 31, 2014 to July 24, 2017) and Vice Chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Gujarat (July 07, 2011 to December 29, 2014). Government of Gujarat had given him the second term of Vice Chancellor, Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, which he continued up till December 29, 2014.