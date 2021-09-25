IIT Bombay stands among top 22 % in 2022 QS Graduate Employability Rankings

AMN

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay stands among top 22 per cent in the 2022 QS Graduate Employability Rankings. As per the release, in last one year, IIT Bombay has moved up in the range from 111-120 to 101-110 rankings in QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022. On employer reputation indicator, with a score of 73.9, IIT, Bombay ranked at 70th place globally.

IITB’s Director Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri said, training at IITB emphasizes learning outcomes on developing skills for analytical problem solving, capability to address unseen problems and an appreciation for the constraints that beset a specific problem.