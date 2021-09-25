Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next Chief of IAF
World Peace Day being observed today
In US PM Modi likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis during talks with President Biden
Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina conferred award for country’s steady progress in achieving UN SDGs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Sep 2021 04:31:28      انڈین آواز

IIT Bombay stands among top 22 % in 2022 QS Graduate Employability Rankings

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay stands among top 22 per cent in the 2022 QS Graduate Employability Rankings. As per the release, in last one year, IIT Bombay has moved up in the range from 111-120 to 101-110 rankings in QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2022. On employer reputation indicator, with a score of 73.9, IIT, Bombay ranked at 70th place globally.

IITB’s Director Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri said, training at IITB emphasizes learning outcomes on developing skills for analytical problem solving, capability to address unseen problems and an appreciation for the constraints that beset a specific problem.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Durand Cup: Goa thrash Delhi FC 5-1, storm into semi finals

Kalyani, 24 September: FC Goa outplayed Delhi FC 5-1 to storm into the semifinals of the 130th Durand Foo ...

Bhubaneswar to host 16-nation Junior Hockey World Cup from 24th November to 5th December.

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Bhubaneswar will host the 16-nation Junior Hockey World Cup from 24th Novembe ...

Durand Cup; Mohammedan Sporting edge out defending champions Gokulam Kerala

Kolkata 23 September : Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting edged out defending champions Gokulam Ke ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz