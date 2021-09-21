Galgotias University Faculty Receives Prestigious Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Teachers’ Excellence Award 2020

By A Correspondent

Galgotias University’s Faculty Dr. Ishrat Naaz has been conferred with the prestigious Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Teacher’s Excellence Award 2020, (Courtesy All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE), by Shikshak Kalyaan Foundation for her contribution to National Education Policy 2020 in making AtmaNirbhar Bharat in the field of education.

The Chief guests of the four-day Awardee Conclave for National Teachers Day Celebration 2021 included Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, Prof. Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, Jamia Millia Islamia, Mr Firoz Bakht Ahmed, Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Prof Syed Ainul Hassan, Vice Chancellor, Maulana Abul Kalam National Urdu University Prof (Dr.) J K Saini, Vice Chancellor, Netaji Subhash University of Technology, Prof (Dr.) K Ratnam, Member Secretary, Indian Counsil of Historical Research, New Delhi.

Recently, she has also won “Young Researcher Award 2020” from Institute of Scholars (InSc), registered under Ministry of MSME, Government of India and “Best Women Faculty Award 2020 – 2021” from Novel Research Academy under the Ministry of MSME, Government of India.

Dr. Naaz was one of the speakers in the four-day Awardee Conclave organized by Shikshak Kalyaan Foundation in association with AICTE. She voiced her insights on the importance role a teacher plays in making India a self-reliant. She exhorts as highlighted in NEP 2020 that, ‘Teachers truly shape the future of our children – and, therefore, the future of our nation’ thereby implying that teachers play the most important role in nation-building by creating high quality of human resource in their classrooms. Teacher education is vital in creating a pool of school teachers that will shape the next generation. So, the preparation of the teachers is very crucial for making India a self-reliant and Vishwa guru.

She accepted the award on behalf of all teaching fraternity working through online, offline, virtual or in classrooms teachers – the real nation builders who are working tirelessly 24/7, 365 days for making India Atmanirbhar!

She also spoke on length for teacher to have knowledge of multiple languages, new-age courses like computational thinking, coding and vocational education. She emphasized on how teacher educators need to prepare such work force of school teachers who are equipped with all skills, and pedagogy catering to current demands of the times.

She spoke about the foremost challenge that educational institutions need to overcome, for the successful implementation of the NEP, is the mindset prevalent today among key stakeholders such as students and parents, that Vocational Education is inferior to regular school and college education and suitable only for those youth who are unable to cope with mainstream education.

She showed her concerned that schools have not succeeded in overcoming this stigma during the past three decades for several reasons. She exhorts the management and teachers especially at schools and colleges need to overcome their lack of knowhow with regard to the provision of vocational education and embrace the task of integration with enthusiasm and commitment.