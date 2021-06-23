Process of registration for clinical trial of Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN on children between 2 to 6 years begins at AIIMS, Patna

AMN

In Bihar, the process of registration for the clinical trial of Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN on children between the age group of two to six years began today at the AIIMS, Patna. Kids in this group will be given vaccine shots by the end of this week after being screened properly. AIIMS, Patna superintendent Dr. C.M. Singh said, the trial which had started on 28th of May, has been divided into three stages – 12 to 18 years , six to 12 years and two to six years.

Altogether, 28 children in the 12 to 18 years age group have been vaccinated and another 21 in the six to 12 age group. None of them complained of health complications so far. The interested parents can get registration done on 9471408832.They will be paid rupees one thousand as travel allowance.