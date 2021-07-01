Priyanka Chopra at ‘Sona’ restaurant in New York

@TeamPriyanka



WEB DESK



Pretty Actor Priyanka Chopra visited her newly opened Indian cuisine restaurant ‘Sona’ in New York and shared the glimpses of the drool-worthy food she gorged on at the venue that opened in March this year.



Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of pictures in which she was seen enjoying pani puri, a mouthwatering dosa with a variety of chutneys and also a platter that appeared to be full of pakoras and prawns. The actor was also accompanied by her friends for the special dinner.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQl9ECTl20W/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link



The post was captioned as, “I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City.”



Priyanka also shared a picture of her private dining room at the restaurant where ‘Mimi’s’ was engraved at the wall. ‘Mimi’ is PeeCee’s nickname and she had earlier revealed in an interview that her mother gave her this nickname after French actor Mimi Rogers.



The two time National Film Award-winning- actor also took a tour of her brand new Indian cuisine restaurant and shared glimpses of the magnificent decor.