Printing of Union Budget documents 2020-21 begins with Halwa ceremony

The printing of Union Budget documents 2020-21 began on Monday with the traditional Halwa ceremony. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presided over the ceremony in the presence of Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur. Other officials of the ministry also participated at the ceremony at North Block in New Delhi.

After this ceremony, Finance Ministry officials will stay in the Budget printing press until the Budget is presented in Parliament. The Union Budget will be presented in Parliament on February 1. The Economic Survey will be presented on 31st January.